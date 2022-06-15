Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deliveroo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

