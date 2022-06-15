Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €80.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($83.33) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 151.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €31.83 ($33.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($140.57).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.