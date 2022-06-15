Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 101,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 90,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

