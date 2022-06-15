DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.83

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 177877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,387 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

