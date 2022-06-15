Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,774.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,774 ($33.67) and last traded at GBX 2,780 ($33.74), with a volume of 41583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,850 ($34.59).
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.91) to GBX 3,500 ($42.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,427.13 ($41.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,019.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,185.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
