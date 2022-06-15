Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of DWVYF opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.30.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
