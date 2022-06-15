Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 7.3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.45. 5,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 322,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.