Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target to €115.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.36. Gecina has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

