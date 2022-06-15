Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €99.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.00 ($97.92).

BNR opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €71.63 and its 200-day moving average is €74.30. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

