Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “$110.00” Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

ORCL stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

