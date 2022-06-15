Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €175.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($182.29) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($178.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($197.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($179.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

DB1 stock opened at €151.85 ($158.18) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.05 ($140.68) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($176.61). The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €155.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

