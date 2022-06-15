Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €22.00 ($22.92) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.08) to €26.50 ($27.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.60) to €27.00 ($28.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.25) to €26.00 ($27.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.