Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Berenberg Bank

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

Shares of LON:DEVO opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Devolver Digital has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.69). The stock has a market cap of £258.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.80.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.