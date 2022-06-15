Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Ann G. Fox Sells 2,150 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

