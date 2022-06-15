Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 1,270 ($15.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £102.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,468.46. Dewhurst Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($14.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,791 ($33.88). The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

