Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 1,270 ($15.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £102.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,468.46. Dewhurst Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($14.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,791 ($33.88). The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.
