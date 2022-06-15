DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 828,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 34.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHCA stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

