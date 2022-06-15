DHT (NYSE:DHT) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Financial Contrast

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) and DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and DHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 2 0 2.20 DHT 0 0 4 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $79.01, suggesting a potential upside of 58.17%. DHT has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than DHT.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.36% 167.57% 64.72% DHT -14.16% -6.76% -4.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and DHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.56 $4.64 billion $47.90 1.04 DHT $295.85 million 3.27 -$11.52 million ($0.25) -22.68

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than DHT. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $11.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHT pays out -32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats DHT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

