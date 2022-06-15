DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

