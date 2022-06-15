DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.
About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.