Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 37500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$22.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.53.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)
