Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DMIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,100. Diamcor Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

