Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 44,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,354. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $505.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

