DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.58. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 3,667 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

