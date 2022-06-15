DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.58. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 3,667 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
