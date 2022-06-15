DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE:DKS opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,947 shares of company stock worth $19,316,152 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

