Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Up 0.9%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.41). Approximately 1,901,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,311,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.40).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.34.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.