Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 22,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 35,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $115.51 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

