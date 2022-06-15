Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

DLR opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.11 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

