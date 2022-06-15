DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 179,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,824,659 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

