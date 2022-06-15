Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.39. 643,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 363,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,875,000.

