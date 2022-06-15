Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 9,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,989,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

