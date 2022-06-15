Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 9,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,989,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.