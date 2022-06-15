Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.48

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

