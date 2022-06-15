Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,312.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,312 ($28.06) and last traded at GBX 2,314 ($28.09), with a volume of 12862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,384 ($28.94).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,450 ($29.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.93) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,450 ($29.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,360 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($36.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,608.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 37.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

