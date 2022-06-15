Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.05

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.05 and last traded at $113.05, with a volume of 5088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

