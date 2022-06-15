Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.30 and last traded at $116.91. Approximately 8,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 682,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

