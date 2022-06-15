Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 862,032 shares.The stock last traded at $89.62 and had previously closed at $86.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

