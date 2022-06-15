Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.06. 194,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,613,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $19,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 249,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 68,185 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

