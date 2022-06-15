Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18. 1,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
