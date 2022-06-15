Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.45). 2,087,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,195,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.46).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.48%.

In related news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43), for a total value of £197,035.22 ($239,149.44).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

