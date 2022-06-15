DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.02

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $14.70. DLH shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 31,281 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

