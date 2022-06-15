DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth $9,816,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 2,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1,543.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,130 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DLocal by 3,085.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

DLO stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 87.04.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.