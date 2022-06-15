Don R. Kornstein Buys 4,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
