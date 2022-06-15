Don R. Kornstein Buys 4,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.