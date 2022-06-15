Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

