Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $125,067.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DFIN opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,965,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,217 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

