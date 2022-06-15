Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 0%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 8,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Get Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.