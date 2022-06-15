Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.48. 11,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 590,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.81%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,442,995 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

