Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $125.22

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.22 and last traded at $125.81, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

