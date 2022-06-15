DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.49. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1,037 shares traded.
DRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
