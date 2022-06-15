DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.49. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1,037 shares traded.

DRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.