DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Buys $29,766.00 in Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director William Wai Leung Wu acquired 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $29,766.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Wai Leung Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSS alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, William Wai Leung Wu bought 16,749 shares of DSS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $6,532.11.

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. DSS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DSS by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DSS by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

DSS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.