DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Buys $29,766.00 in Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director William Wai Leung Wu acquired 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $29,766.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
William Wai Leung Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, William Wai Leung Wu bought 16,749 shares of DSS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $6,532.11.
Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. DSS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.93.
DSS Company Profile (Get Rating)
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
