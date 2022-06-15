DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter valued at $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 11,231.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter worth about $538,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE DTP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 115,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,310. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

