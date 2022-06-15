Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $16.86

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.31. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 1,920 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -421.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 143,148 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

