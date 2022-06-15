Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $16.86

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.31. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1,869 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
